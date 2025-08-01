Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez continue to deal with a lot of legal fallout from the case of the latter shooting the former back in 2020. In fact, their most recent legal update also concerns her defamation lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz.

According to AllHipHop, a federal judge in Florida ordered Lanez to cover Megan's legal fees for a disastrous deposition he reportedly participated in. During this April 9 meeting for the Gramz defamation case, he allegedly disrespected the Houston femcee's legal counsel by insulting her, interrupting questions, and feigning ignorance of basic facts and definitions.

As such, the sanctions against the Canadian star will cover that first round of questioning. Megan Thee Stallion's legal team asked Tory Lanez to explain why the court shouldn't hold him in contempt for this behavior. He and his legal team didn't respond by the April 30 deadline, which has now led to this sanctions ruling.

Furthermore, Tory's next deposition will also host a magistrate judge to supervise the procedure and ensure civility. Meg's attorneys also want his pockets to pay for a special master to overlook future testimony, but we'll see where the judge falls on that.

Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez Case

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour stop at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, May 30, 2024. © Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For those unaware about the origin of this deposition, Megan Thee Stallion's lawsuit against Milagro Gramz accused the YouTuber of lying about her mental health, substance use, and more. Much of Gramz's commentary circled around the Tory Lanez case. Not only that, but Megan also accused Lanez and his father of assisting her.

While that case seems incomplete, Milagro Gramz did have to cough up cash for Megan Thee Stallion's legal fees due to a delay in her social media vetting. So it's looking like an uphill battle for the defendants here, but anything could change.