Milagro Gramz Responds To Megan Thee Stallion's Lawsuit Over Her Tory Lanez Coverage

Megan Thee Stallion has taken legal action against the YouTuber.

Milagro Gramz addressed Megan Thee Stallion's decision to file a lawsuit against her in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday morning. "I’ve been informed that I’m being sued by Alex Spiro on behalf of his client Megan Thee Stallion," she wrote before sharing an excerpt of a notice she received. "Of course we’ll chat about it. They threw in the tape too." Megan filed the lawsuit earlier in the day, labeling the YouTuber a “mouthpiece and puppet” for Tory Lanez, who has allegedly been “churning out falsehoods” about the criminal case in which Lanez was convicted of shooting her.

Megan's attorney wrote in the filing, as caught by Billboard: “Enough is enough. Ms. Pete—a victim of violent crime and champion of women’s rights to her millions of fans worldwide—will no longer stand for the defendant’s campaign of harassment.” They went on to accuse Milagro of cyberstalking, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and invasion of privacy.

Megan Thee Stallion Performs On The "Hot Girl Summer Tour"

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour stop at FedExForum in Memphis. Tenn., on Thursday, May 30, 2024. © Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Her lawyers also cited several falsehoods about the case that Milagro allegedly spread. “Defendant Cooper’s statements recklessly disregarded the truth and suggested that the firearm was never presented in court because it had allegedly disappeared. It has not. The firearm remains in the custody of the Los Angeles Police Department," they wrote in part.

Milagro Gramz Responds To Megan Thee Stallion

Check out Milagro's full response to Megan's lawsuit below. The lawsuit comes after a viral story circulated all over the internet claiming that an appeals court had declared Lanez “innocent” in the shooting. Several internet blogs reshared the story, despite it being entirely untrue. In actuality, the court had only issued a procedural order acknowledging that it had received a new petition from Lanez’s legal team. Be on the lookout for further updates on Milagro Gramz and Megan Thee Stallion's lawsuit on HotNewHipHop.

