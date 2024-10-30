Megan Thee Stallion Sues Milagro Gramz For Allegedly Spreading Falsehoods About Tory Lanez Shooting Case

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Megan Thee Stallion arrives for the CMT Awards at the Moody Center on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Briana Sanchez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Meg is firing back.

Megan Thee Stallion has dealt with no shortage of hate throughout her career, and now, she's putting her foot down. According to Billboard, the "Mamushi" rapper recently filed a lawsuit against YouTuber and social media personality Milagro Gramz. She accuses her of “churning out falsehoods” about the Tory Lanez shooting case, and allegedly carrying out a campaign to "denigrate, belittle, insult, and spread false statements.”

Allegedly, Gramz also shared a pornographic deepfake depicting Meg. Her legal team argues that this allegedly violates a Florida statute that bans “altered sexual depictions” of people. “Enough is enough,” her attorneys at the Quinn Emanuel law firm wrote. “Ms. Pete—a victim of violent crime and champion of women’s rights to her millions of fans worldwide—will no longer stand for defendant’s campaign of harassment.”

Megan Thee Stallion Goes After Milagro Gramz

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour stop at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, May 30, 2024. Chris Day / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shortly after the suit was filed, Gramz took to X to acknowledge it. She said she'd “been informed that [she's] being sued by Alex Spiro on behalf of his client Megan Thee Stallion.” Gramz added, “Of course we’ll chat about it. They threw in the tape too.” The lawsuit comes just after Meg's attorney shut down Lanez's team's allegedly “outlandish claim” that the gun used in the shooting had allegedly gone missing, which they also accuse Gramz of spreading.

"Defendant Cooper’s statements recklessly disregarded the truth and suggested that the firearm was never presented in court because it had allegedly disappeared. It has not,” Meg’s lawyers alleged. “The firearm remains in the custody of the Los Angeles Police Department.” What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion filing a lawsuit against Milagro Gramz earlier this week? What about her accusing Gramz of spreading lies about the Tory Lanez shooting case? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

