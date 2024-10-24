DaBaby Is “Manifesting” A Megan Thee Stallion Collab Despite Previously Alleging They Slept Together

DaBaby wants Meg to “come home."

It's no secret that Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby have made some great music together. Unfortunately, however, it's unclear whether or not they ever will again. Back in 2022, he unveiled his album Baby On Baby 2, and threw some serious shade on "BOOGEYMAN." Essentially, he alleged that he slept with Meg right before she was shot by Tory Lanez.

"The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was f*ckin' on Megan Thee Stallion," he raps. "Waited to say that sh*t on my next album/ Hit it the day before too." He was also previously called out by Meg for retweeting a joke about the shooting. Now, DaBaby seems interested in teaming up with her again despite this, as he thinks that none of her other collaborations live up to what they've created in the past.

DaBaby Wants To Team Up With Megan Thee Stallion & GloRilla

“I got love for Meg,” he explained during his recent appearance on Drink Champs. “Me and Meg did some dope sh*t together. And it’s good to see her rise amongst the obstacles. I’m manifesting a song with Glo and Meg together and Baby. I think that’s the way me and Meg should pop back out. Because I feel like ain’t none of these n****s — and no disrespect — that y’all are making music with can really embody that.” DaBaby went on to add that he has nothing bad to say about Meg or any other Black women in the industry.