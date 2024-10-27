DaBaby Defends Decision Not To Choose Between Megan Thee Stallion & GloRilla On “Drink Champs”

DaBaby is trying to stay out of drama.

During his recent appearance on Drink Champs, DaBaby was asked to pick between Megan Thee Stallion, and ultimately decided on both. The rapper explained that despite his past issues with Meg, he'd be open to working with her in the future, and thinks her "HOW I LOOK" collaborator might be the perfect addition.

“I got love for Meg,” he said at the time. “Me and Meg did some dope sh*t together. And it’s good to see her rise amongst the obstacles. I’m manifesting a song with Glo and Meg together and Baby. I think that’s the way me and Meg should pop back out. Because I feel like ain’t none of these n****s — and no disrespect — that y’all are making music with can really embody that.”

DaBaby Says He Was Trying To Keep It Positive

Considering his rocky past with Meg, his answer took some viewers by surprise. According to him, however, he was simply trying to avoid any drama that would have come out of him ranking one femcee above the other. "I understand your perspective but honestly I just wanted to avoid putting one of the ladies above the other and give love & respect to both of em. I know the drama n sh*t more entertaining, but I done learned that if ima say anything ima make sure it’s sumn positive. Don’t overthink it world," he explained in a Tweet.

In another Tweet, DaBaby described how he's no longer interested in any sort of controversy. "Them days of baiting me into the bullsh*t OVER WIT," he said. "I ain’t got nothing for ya but good music and entertainment. controversy & violence done cost me enough." What do you think of DaBaby's decision not to pick between Megan Thee Stallion during his recent Drink Champs interview? What about his lengthy Tweet about it? Do you agree with him or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.