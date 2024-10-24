French Montana Sparks Dating Rumors With The Princess Of Dubai

A royal romance or a ridiculous reach?

If you only know French Montana casually for his rap career, you might be surprised by some of his curious celebrity connections. They aren't always a positive surprise in many's eyes, as he recently caught heat for hanging out with Donald Trump's daughter-in-law. But the Moroccan-American MC's most recent famous link-up has a lot of fans thinking that romance could be brewing... A royal one, to be exact. Fans noticed that he's spent a lot of time recently with Her Highness Shaikha Mahra, the Princess of Dubai. That's not spicy enough for you? Well, she recently announced her divorce from her husband on Instagram.

Of course, these are just rumors based on some social media pictures and videos floating around of completely friendly and non-romantic interactions, so don't take them too seriously. But we'd imagine that French Montana might at least be appreciating that people seem a tad more accepting of his circle this time around. When he brought Andrew Tate out at a Romanian festival, fans absolutely cooked him online – if they weren't deep in the manosphere, that is. So this is at least an upgrade.

French Montana & Her Highness Shaikha Mahra

With all this in mind, we'll see if French Montana and Her Highness Shaikha Mahra ever talk about this publicly or if they just continue enjoying whatever bond they have. Elsewhere, he's finding massive success worthy of royalty in other areas, such as his claim to New York's most streamed song of all time in the "rap" genre. That's "Unforgettable" with Swae Lee, a track so massive that this isn't a very surprising accolade. But hardcore hip-hop fans still squirmed at the idea, as haters are going to hate. Maybe another song will eventually dethrone it, whether a newer hit or a classic.