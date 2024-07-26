French Montana Criticized For New Friendship With Donald Trump's Daughter-In-Law

Election season is upon us.

Fans are criticizing French Montana for getting close to Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. Lara is married to Trump’s son Eric and, like the rest of the Trump family, has been criticized for her views. One issue the Trump family feels particularly strongly about is immigration. Montana is Moroccan from a Muslim household, immigrating to the United States with his family when he was 13. He was not a full US citizen until 2018, at the age of 34.

French Montana took to Instagram to post a photo and a video of him and Lara Trump in the studio together. Trump is also the co-chair of the Republican National Committee. She delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention earlier this month, giving an unsurprising endorsement of her father-in-law's reelection campaign. Fans criticized Montana for the move, believing it directly contradicts his own history as an immigrant. "Project 2025 literally says they want to ban Muslims and send all the immigrants back to their homeland, so good luck with that," said one of the top replies to Montana's post. At the beginning of Donald Trump's presidency, he signed an executive order banning travel from six primarily Muslim countries. Project 2025, the conservative "to-do list" in the event of a second Trump term, outlines further plans to restrict their rights in the United States.

