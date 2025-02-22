French Montana Gets Torched For Dropping New Song With Lara Trump

French Montana is not in his prime. The rapper is coming up on a decade since his prime, in fact. This hasn't stopped him from putting out new music. French put out a single called "No Days Off" on Friday, February 21. Well, he was featured on a single, at least. The lead artist on "No Days Off" is, bafflingly, Lara Trump. French Montana thought it would be a good career move to link up with Donald Trump's daughter-in-law on a record. Fans reacted exactly the way you'd expect them to.

The song itself dropped quietly at midnight on Friday. It was French Montana's decision to promote the song on Instagram that drummed up the most attention. Negative attention, we might add. The rapper posted a photoshoot of him and Lara Trump in black-and-white. He also tagged the former co-chair of the Republican National Committee. Users immediately took to the comment section to criticize French and call for a boycott of his music. Many felt the rapper was using the Trump brand to boost his career. "No longer a fan," one of them wrote. "I'm never gonna support a Trump or anyone down with them."

Does French Montana Support Donald Trump?

Other users criticized French Montana's decision to align himself with Donald Trump while tagging a producer with polar opposite political views. Zakk Cervini is the producer French tags alongside Lara Trump, and the conflict of interest was not lost on the public. "How you tag a member of a family that is anti Palestine," a user asked. "And tag a pro Palestine friend?." French Montana's affiliation with Trump has already led to pushback, however. The rapper posted a photo alongside Lara Trump back in July of last year, and the fallout was deafening.

To make matters even more confusing, French Montana has been critical of Trump in the past. He told Complex that his family planned to move back to Morocco if Trump was elected a second time. He also criticized the President for promoting negativity. "The leader of this country should promote everything with positivity," French posited. "When you manipulate something and you have a dark heart, it’ll reflect on the country as a whole." It seems he changed his mind.