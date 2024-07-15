French Montana Brings Out Andrew Tate At Romanian Festival & Gets Obliterated For It

Kendall Jenner x FWRD Paris Haute Couture Party
French Montana at the Kendall Jenner x FWRD Paris Haute Couture Party held at Girafe Restaurant on June 24, 2024 in Paris, France.
Many fans took issue with French Montana inviting an alleged human trafficker to share the stage with him, but the rapper doesn't mind.

A lot of hip-hop fans aren't big fans of Andrew Tate for various reasons: take your pick from a beef with the Juice WRLD fanbase, his constant misogyny, his human trafficking allegations, and much more. But French Montana proudly invited him onstage at the Beach, Please! music festival in Romania, Tate's home country where he awaits his trial for his criminal accusations. Apparently, the two have a podcast episode together coming out soon, and French shared this moment on social media. "First rapper to do a stream with top G and the first to bring Top G out on stage!" he captioned. "ROMANIA WE LOVE YOU. S/O Andrew Tate + Tristan Tate."

"The artistic program does not include the name Andrew Tate, no time slot is dedicated to him," the festival stated about the incident. "Beach, Please! scene, like all scenes in the world, is a platform for free artistic expression. The artistic moment in which Andrew Tate appeared was both a spontaneous one on the part of French Montana and a surprise for the festival. This aspect can also be seen from the fact that it was not properly equipped to perform in this sense."

French Montana & Andrew Tate At Beach, Please!: See Comments For Reactions

Of course, the comments section of the Instagram post above, amid Andrew Tate and French Montana's fans' fire emojis, have a lot of criticism against the Tate brothers. "That's so embarrassing lol," one fan posited, with another adding: "NOT WAVY FRENCH" and a thumbs-down emoji. "DISGUSTING SUCH A LOW MOVE bringing him on stage," another concerned user relayed, while other fans expressed more disappointment than anger. "French, why would you bring the Tate brothers on stage? Why would you affiliate? They are seriously shady guys," one fan shared.

Meanwhile, French Montana at least has some more performance opportunities to repent for this -– if he thinks it needs repentance. He, Fabolous, and Fivio Foreign will go on tour soon in August, and released the single "To The Moon" to hype fans up before they kick it off. We wonder whether other special guests will attend. At least this Beach, Please! festival moment might turn French away from rocking the boat too hard... or spur him to keep going to his and his fans' detriment.

