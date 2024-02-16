Andrew Tate Calls Ice Spice A Demon Amid Super Bowl Conspiracies

Andrew Tate is someone who largely went away for a while following his massive rise to fame. Overall, this was because of his human trafficking case in Romania. However, he has now off of house arrest as he awaits trial. This has subsequently led to the return of his podcast with none other than his brother. Recently, the influencer even had the men from Fresh & Fit on. During this podcast, they discussed the Super Bowl and one of the bizarre conspiracy theories that came out of it.

For instance, there were people out there trying to say that Ice Spice was engaging in devil worship. They said this because of the Opium chain she was wearing to the event. Although this is all just satanic panic nonsense, Tate seems to believe in all of this quite strongly. He came out and said that she is a demon and that she is famous because of this. Tate claims she has no talent and resorts to devil worship to gain her fame and influence the masses.

"On a very serious, serious note. You have someone wearing an upside-down cross making devil symbols at the biggest cultural event in American history. Everything I said about how you can see demons if you pay attention. Did you look at her and think that's a demon?" Tate said. "But after listening to this, please pay attention. She is wearing an upside-down cross. The matrix has made her famous, nobody knows why, it's certainly not because of fu**ing talent. And she is wearing Balenciaga, which we know are child molesters. And she is making devil symbols! What more, what kind of clue are you looking for if those aren't the clues you need?"

It is an interesting theory but a deeply flawed one at that. Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

