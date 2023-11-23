Andrew Tate Claims To Be A Billionaire

Controversial lifestyle influencer Andrew Tate has claimed on social media that he is a billionaire. Tate simply wrote "I am a Billionaire" on X on November 23. It's a bold claim from a man who was recently valued at a net worth of around £10 million. That figure came from the Romanian officials who evaluated Tate's assets as part of his ongoing trial for rape, human trafficking, and organized crime. The lavish lifestyle portrayed by Tate over the years appears to be almost entirely fabricated. Even Tate's own lawyers admitted that the former kickboxing world champion "plays a character online".

While Tate successfully had his house arrest lifted earlier this year, Tate still faces a litany of charges. Many of these relate to allegations that Tate was running a trafficking operation that forced young women into sex work. Tate, along with his brother, has denied all charges.

Cuba Gooding Jr Sued

However, someone else currently facing some serious legal trouble is actor Cuba Gooding Jr, who was served a sexual assault lawsuit this week. Jasmine Abbay accused Gooding Jr of "forcibly kissing her without consent" when she was working as a cocktail waitress in midtown Manhattan in September 2018. Meanwhile, Kelsey Herbert claimed Gooding Jr "groped her breast" at a different Midtown bar in June 2019. “Our clients were deprived of the justice they sought in the criminal case. They are now seeking justice and accountability in their civil cases", said the plaintiffs' lawyer, Gloria Allred. Furthermore, Allred has risen to prominence in recent years, representing clients in cases against Bill Cosby and Donald Trump.

The two women are seeking unspecified damages under the Adult Survivors Act. The act is a state law that lets women sue their alleged abusers beyond the initial statute of limitations for the crimes in question. However, the law is set to expire tomorrow. Other high-profile cases under this law include the recent suits against Axl Rose, Russell Brand, and Diddy. Gooding Jr previously pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge in Abbay's case. However, the charge was later downgraded from "forcible touching" to simple harassment. Furthermore, in June of this year, Gooding Jr settled a lawsuit brought forward by an alleged 2013 rape victim.

