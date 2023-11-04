Russell Brand Faces New Sexual Assault Lawsuit: Report

Russell Brand has been named in a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault on the set of the 2011 film Arthur. The woman, who filed the suit under the name Jane Doe, claims that Brand exposed his penis to her and later assaulted her in a bathroom. Furthermore, the suit alleges that prior to both incidents, Brand "appeared intoxicated, smelled of alcohol, and was carrying a bottle of vodka on set." Of the bathroom assault, the woman claimed that Brand sexually assaulted her while "a member of the production crew guarded the door from the outside."

Additionally, the woman claims she was hired to do three days of work on the film. However, she alleges that she was asked not to return after the first day. Additionally, she claims she was only paid for that day. Jane Doe becomes the sixth woman to allege sexual assault on the part of Brand. The allegations were first reported by British news outlet Channel 4. Several criminal investigations in the United Kingdom have been launched as a result.

Russell Brand Allegations: What We Know

As mentioned, at least five women have come forward with allegations concerning Brand, many dating back several years. This has led to a number of police investigations in the United Kingdom. While the London Metropolitan Police are handling most of the allegations, an investigation was also opened by the Thames Valley Police. In a statement issued in early October, the Thames Valley Police acknowledged they had reopened an investigation into stalking and harassment claims made against Brand between 2018 and 2022.

Meanwhile, one woman has alleged Brand sexually assaulted while she was a minor. Elsewhere, another woman has claimed Brand raped her in Los Angeles in 2012. Brand, once the golden child of 2000s British alternative culture, has denied all the allegations against him. Brand found an audience with his roguish behavior and outspoken style. However, Brand has performed a hard shift into wellness content and conspiracy theories in recent years. This, as well as a number of unsavory public incidents, saw him lose almost all of his mainstream momentum.

