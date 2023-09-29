Elon Musk Supports Russell Brand Amid Sexual Assault Accusations

The allegations of sexual assault against Russell Brand took the pop culture world by storm as of late, sparking a lot of debate. On one hand, many stand by the four women who anonymously spoke out against him via an exposé from The UK Times, who claim he mistreated them between 2006 and 2013. On the other, many others support the actor's staunch denial of these claims, a group that seems to include Elon Musk. Moreover, the tech giant recently addressed the topic while conversing with Ben Shapiro. In his remarks, he invoked the principle of "innocent until proven guilty" and how that's flipped in his eyes as people aim to "destroy" his life.

"There needs to be, obviously, a conviction here," Elon Musk said of Russell Brand on Thursday (September 28). "It can’t be guilty until proven innocent. Because, obviously, we’re just sort of in the witch burning phase here. Just being declared a witch is enough to make you a witch and be burnt. Seems like an odd coincidence that it’s happening when Russell is really gaining traction, questioning a lot of the conventional wisdom. I think we’re running out of conspiracy theories that didn’t turn out to be true."

Read More: Katy Perry’s Comments On Russell Brand Resurface Amid Sexual Abuse Scandal

Russell Brand In Los Angeles In 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Russell Brand speaks onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Aerosmith at West Hall at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Furthermore, one of Brand's accusers alleges that he assaulted her when she was just 16, and another claimed he did so in Los Angeles in 2012. In addition, the younger of the two described her bond with Russell Brand as an "emotionally abusive and controlling relationship. According to her testimony, the 48-year-old "forced his penis down her throat" to the point of choking, and she had to punch him for him to stop. As a result of all this controversy, Brand postponed his U.K. comedy tour and lost his YouTube commerce perks.

Meanwhile, he continues to deny accusations and thank supporters for their outreach despite the backlash. In fact, Musk suggested that "the potential of false accusations" is by no means coincidental because he's currently "rattling the cage" of the "powers that be." Debate like this is all too common online, and will likely continue until authorities reveal the truth. For more news and the latest updates on Russell Brand and Elon Musk, stay up to date on HNHH.

Read More: Ice Cube Trolls Elon Musk With Meme About Ruining Twitter

[via]