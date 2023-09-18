Russell Brand Previously Bragged About Meghan Markle Kiss, His Father Defends Him From Allegations

Russell Brand is currently in the news for all of the wrong reasons. In case you have not been following along, numerous women have accused him of sexual assault and grooming. Moreover, he was alleged to have had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old. He came out and preemptively denied these allegations before they were ultimately published. However, with these allegations in mind, a lot of Brand's past comments are being put under scrutiny.

For instance, back in 2018, Brand was on a talk show in England called Loose Women. During this show, he revealed that Meghan Markle was in Get Him To The Greek and that they kissed as ordered by the script. Although Brand doesn't remember it due to addiction issues, he says they did, indeed, share a kiss. “I didn’t know her at the time because she wasn’t married to a royal person, so I wasn’t paying attention,” Brand explained.

Read More: Jonah Hill Movies: His Funniest Roles

Russell Brand Gets Support From His Dad

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Russell Brand takes part in a discussion at Esquire Townhouse, Carlton House Terrace on October 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Brand's father recently came out in his defense given all the chatter about his personal life. “Is this seriously the most important thing happening in this world? Immigrants? Cost of living? 10s of thousands killed in Ukraine?” Ron Brand wrote on his Facebook page per Page Six. “Who is prioritising [sic] at BBC News. Who is really driving this vendetta?” Brand also claimed that all of the allegations against his son were false.

Brand has also been receiving support from the likes of Andrew Tate, which isn't exactly the best look possible given the circumstances. Regardless, people out there are giving him support, while most are perturbed by the allegations, and rightfully so. Let us know where you fall in the debate, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates on this developing story. We will always keep you informed.

Read More: Vic Mensa And DJ Akademiks Link Up For The First Time Since Heated Confrontation

[Via][Via]