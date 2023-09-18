Vic Mensa And DJ Akademiks Link Up For The First Time Since Heated Confrontation

6 years ago, Vic Mensa became one in a long series of rappers to take issue with DJ Akademiks. He appeared on an episode of Everyday Struggle in 2017 where he discussed the ties between real life and rap lyrics with the host. Mensa clearly didn't feel that Ak was handling the subject matter appropriately and it resulted in some noticeable hostility between the two. Thankfully, it never escalated beyond the initial levels of confrontation but the pair have unsurprisingly avoided each other in the years since.

That was the case until recently when Vic Mensa sat down with DJ Akademiks again. "So... I Sat Down with Vic Mensa Again after our last explosive encounter in 2017," Akademiks said in a tweet where he shared the new video. His tweet linked to a YouTube video called "Vic Mensa Pulls Up on DJ Akademiks Again . . .!" Despite the intense phrasing of the title, the pair sat down for an extended chat together. In the comments, fans praise both men for putting past beef behind them. "Definitely looking forward to this interview to see if they can move forward amicably," one comment reads. "This is a great example of growth from both Ak & Vic," another agrees. Check out their full conversation below.

Vic Mensa Reunites With DJ Akademiks

One of the biggest reasons Vic Mensa is making the media rounds right now is the release of his new album. His return to hip-hop and long-awaited sophomore album Victor dropped over the weekend. The album has an impressive list of contributors including Jay Electronica, Chance The Rapper, Thundercat, Common, Rapsody, and plenty more.

Mensa is also dealing with an ongoing legal battle over an apartment he used to rent. The landlord of the property claims that Mensa owes him money in rent, while Mensa said that his lack of management created safety hazards that resulted in his moving out. What do you think of VIc Mensa and DJ Akademiks reuniting 6 years after their initial confrontation? Let us know in the comment section below.

