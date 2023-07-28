Vic Mensa Sued By Landlord For Unpaid Rent

Vic Mensa is going to have to go to court to try and argue why he shouldn’t pay fees related to a property he used to live at. According to AllHipHop, an anonymous property owner is suing the rapper over unpaid rent and late fees. The suit is for $8,340 with the landlord’s lawyer claiming they had to pay real estate taxes, maintenance, and other costs while Mensa lived at the house for free.

Vic Mensa’s response to the lawsuit was a bit unexpected. His team responded with a claim that living on the property put him and his loved ones in danger. They included information about a break-in that reportedly happened earlier this year while Mensa’s girlfriend was in the home by herself. Mensa believed that adequate security measures were not provided by the property which led him to move out and stop paying rent. Representation for the landlord claims that security measures at the location were increased following the break-in. How quickly the legal proceedings will unfold is yet to be seen.

Vic Mensa Faces Rent Lawsuit

Late last month, Vic Mensa was spotted back in the studio with Chance The Rapper. The pair have made some memorable crossovers in the past like the Acid Rap fan-favorite “Cocoa Butter Kisses,” and Mensa’s track “Shelter” which also features Wyclef Jean. The pair also teamed up with G-Easy earlier this year on the song “$wish.” Mensa has claimed since last year that his long-awaited second studio album is nearly done. Despite that, it’s yet to receive any official announcement. He dropped a new song just last night called “Eastside Girl.” The track sports a feature from Ty Dolla $ign and could end up on a potential future album.

Vic Mensa’s debut album The Autobiography dropped back in 2017. The album contained features from The Dream, Pusha T, Syd, Chief Keef, Pharrell, Saul Williams, Ty Dolla $ign, and Rivers Cuomo. What do you think of Vic Mensa facing a lawsuit for unpaid rent? Let us know in the comment section below.

