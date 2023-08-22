Vic Mensa Shares A Trailer And Release Date For His New Album

It’s been 6 years since Vic Mensa released his debut album The Autobiography. Despite the lack of a proper follow-up studio album he hasn’t been quiet in the meantime. He released a number of EPs including the critically acclaimed V Tape and I Tape released in 2020 and 2021. He also took a turn for rock and punk music with his 93Punx side project in 2019. Now, after not releasing a follow-up since 2017 Vic is finally gearing up to release a second studio album very soon.

Earlier today, Vic Mensa shared a trailer for his new album Victor to Instagram. The trailer shows Vic surrounded by a myriad of artists while someone paints a portrait of him. That portrait turns out to be the album cover for the album and once the camera has pushed all the way in, the details of the project are revealed. Most notably, he confirms a release date for the project. Fans will be able to hear the project on September 15. Fans flooded the comments to express their excitement for the project. “its been a long time coming Vic. New Era!” one of the top comments reads. “The moment we all been waiting for,” says another.

Vic Mensa Shares Details On New Album

Vic Mensa has been releasing singles all year in the lead-up to the album’s announcement. Back in April, he teamed up with Chance The Rapper and G-Eazy for a new song called “$wish.” The track has already racked up over 4.5 million streams since its release. Just last month, he teamed up with Ty Dolla $ign for a new single called “Eastside Girl.”

While it’s currently not known which of his new singles will appear on the album, he’s been building up momentum for it all year. He’s also turned up for a number of features throughout the year. What do you think of Vic Mensa dropping his long-awaited new studio album next month? Let us know in the comment section below.

