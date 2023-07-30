Vic Mensa Teams Up With Ty Dolla $ign For “Eastside Girl”

Vic Mensa has teamed up with Ty Dolla $ign for his new single, “Eastside Girl.” The song arrives less than two months after the release of his most recent compilation project, 93′ to 23′: VICTOR.

In a statement provided to Stupid Dope, Mensa explained that the song came about while experimenting with House music during a studio session with Ty Dolla $ign. “Ty is one of my favorite musicians and people to collaborate with. I pulled up to his studio to give him some of my weed brand (93BOYZ), and he was working on a bunch of House music. I’ve been wanting to return to House ever since I made ‘Down On My Luck,’ so it just made a lot of sense. Ty had played the guitar line already, and it was giving me a surf-rock vibe, so I started going a California direction with the lyrics then I programmed some House drums and samples. We were really just smoking and vibing, and ‘Eastside Girl’ is what came out.” Check out the collaboration below.

The release of “Eastside Girl” comes as Mensa has been in a public dispute with a previous landlord over allegations about him owing unpaid rent. Mensa claims that his family was unsafe in the home as the landlord refused to install any security measures for the building.

“The negligence of this landlord put the lives of Vic Mensa’s family in danger, particularly his girlfriend who was alone when their home in Chicago was broken into by an armed serial rapist who we later learned had AIDS and a long history of attacks against women,” a rep for Mensa told HipHopDX. “Luckily she is safe, and the intruder was incarcerated. There was zero security on the building and the landlord refused to install any amidst numerous requests, so Vic moved as he wasn’t under any lease obligations to remain in the unit. The landlord was in violation of multiple Chicago Renters Rights codes and instead of taking accountability he’s attempting a money grab to collect rent from after the break-in occurred when Vic wasn’t even living in the building anymore.” Mensa will appear in landlord-tenant court on August 25.

Quotable Lyrics:

Shе got an Eastside address

But the Wеstside the best

She got a Southside ass

With some brand new breast

