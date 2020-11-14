rent
- MusicVic Mensa Sued For Unpaid Rent, Claims Landlord Put His Family "In Danger"Vic Mensa was taken to court by an old landlord.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsKanye West & Bianca Censori's Penthouse Rent Costs $20K/Month While Rapper's Mansion Remains UnfinishedBefore finding his latest apartment, Ye and his wife were paying $2K a night for a room at the Nobu Ryokan.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDrake Lists Home Studio For $250K An HourUnfortunately, an engineer and Drizzy feature aren't included in the package.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTwitter Is Being Sued For Not Paying RentThe landlord of one of the social media platform's San Fransisco offices is seeking damages from Elon Musk.By Isaac Fontes
- MusicKanye West's L.A. Yeezy Office Facing Eviction: ReportKanye West is reportedly two months behind on rent for his Yeezy office in L.A.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKevin Spacey Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual AssaultKevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault in the U.K. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicBirdman Slapped With $150K Lawsuit For Breach Of Rental Contract: ReportBirdman was recently sued by Cycad Management for five months worth of back rent and unpaid cleaning fees. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicKanye West Paying $1 Million A Day To Live Inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium: ReportKanye West is reportedly paying $1 million per day to rent out the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureDesus & Mero Surprise NYC Bodega By Covering Rent For The YearDesus and Mero have teamed up with Pepsi to help out bodega owners across NYC.By Cole Blake
- GramRoddy Ricch Speaks Out After Being Accused Of Owing Ex-Landlord $200K In RentRoddy Ricch is speaking out, trying to set the record straight after recent allegations that he owes his former landlord $200K in rent surfaced the web.By Ellie Spina
- GossipRoddy Ricch Sued By Ex-Landlords For Owing $200K In Rent: ReportThe rapper is also accused of property damage at the residence.By Erika Marie
- AnticsTyga Denies Landlord's Claim That He Isn't Paying RentTyga is currently being sued for $200K after being accused of failing to pay rent and causing damages to his former home.By Alexander Cole