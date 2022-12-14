Kanye West is reportedly in danger of facing eviction from his Yeezy office in Los Angeles. Court documents obtained by The Blast cite Ye’s apparel company as being $63,254 behind on rent.

“Within three days after service of this notice on you, you must pay the amount of said rent in full or quit said premises and deliver up possession of the same to the authorized agent for your landlord,” the eviction notice reads.

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 30: Vanguard Award winner Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The company renting Ye the property, CT Calabasas, wants him out within 72 hours.

The documents continue: “If you fail to pay or quit, legal proceedings will be instituted against you for possession of the premises, forfeiture of the agreement, and for monetary damages as may be allowed by law. You are further notified that by this Notice the Landlord elects to and does hereby declare a forfeiture of said Lease if said rent is not paid in full within three (3) days.”

CT Calabasas claims West agreed to pay $31,477.40 a month for the office space back in 2015. At the time, West listed the Yeezy brand as simply “West Brands Fashion.” The property totals 15,000 square feet of office space.

The eviction notice comes after West’s net worth took a substantial hit over the last month. Due to countless antisemitic remarks and other controversial behavior, Ye has lost out on numerous business deals.

In addition to rent troubles, the Yeezy brand reportedly also owes over $600,000 in unpaid taxes. West previously estimated himself as owing $50 million in total taxes during an appearance on the Timecast IRL podcast.

