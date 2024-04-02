Ye Tried To Cage Students? Here's What You Need To Know About The Latest Donda Academy Lawsuit

Kanye West, the prolific artist and entrepreneur now known as Ye, finds himself embroiled in yet another legal battle. Trevor Phillips, a former employee of both Yeezy and Donda Academy, has filed a lawsuit against Ye, his apparel brand, and his Los Angeles-area school, per Rolling Stone. The lawsuit is a sprawling document, spanning 42 pages, and alleges a litany of offenses, ranging from discrimination to unsafe working conditions. Let's delve into the details of why Kanye West is facing legal scrutiny once again.

Allegations Of Discrimination & Hostile Work Environment

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 the at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Phillips, who is Black, claims that from the outset of his employment at Donda Academy, it was evident that Ye treated Black staff significantly worse than their white counterparts. He alleges instances of verbal abuse, with West reportedly screaming and berating Black employees while showing preferential treatment to white staff members. Phillips even stated that Ye openly expressed his preference for solely dating white women.

Threats Of Violence & Retaliation

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Perhaps the most alarming accusations in Phillips' lawsuit revolve around threats of physical violence and whistleblower retaliation. According to the complaint, Phillips faced relentless harassment and humiliation from West after pushing back against what he describes as the artist's bigotry and unlawful directives. Phillips recounts instances where West allegedly threatened him with physical harm and subjected him to vulgar tirades in front of colleagues and schoolchildren.

Questionable Statements & Behavior

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Throughout the lawsuit, Phillips highlights numerous instances of concerning behavior exhibited by Kanye West. These include allegations of antisemitism, with West purportedly praising Adolf Hitler (“HITLER WAS GREAT. Hitler was an innovator! He invented so many things. He’s the reason we have cars,” Ye allegedly said, according to the lawsuit) and espousing conspiracy theories about Jewish people and the LGBTQ+ community. “I am going for the Gays! First the Jews, then the Gays. … Gay people are not true Christians. And Gay people are controlled by Bill Gates so that they don’t have children for population control,” Phillips alleged Ye to have said, according to LA Times. Phillips also claims that Ye made inappropriate remarks in front of Donda Academy students, creating an uncomfortable and potentially harmful environment.

Unsafe Working Conditions & Unlawful Directives

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: Vanguard Award winner Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Beyond the allegations of discrimination and harassment, Phillips describes being tasked with dangerous electrical work and renovations at Donda Academy without proper permits or construction experience. He asserts that West's disregard for safety regulations put employees at risk and further contributed to a hostile work environment. Additionally, Phillips asserts that he overheard West expressing a desire to shave childrens heads. “He wanted them to shave their heads and that he intended to put a jail at the school — and that they could be locked in cages,” Phillips added in the suit.

Legal Ramifications & Seeking Justice

Phillips is seeking damages in excess of $35,000 for what he alleges to be whistleblower retaliation, discrimination based on race, and a hostile workplace, among other causes of action. His lawsuit represents a significant challenge to Kanye West's reputation and business interests, as it sheds light on troubling practices within his organizations.

In response to these allegations, representatives for Kanye West have not provided comment, leaving the veracity of Phillips' claims to be determined through legal proceedings. However, the lawsuit underscores broader concerns about workplace culture and accountability, particularly within high-profile celebrity enterprises like those of Kanye West.

