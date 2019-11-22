employee
- MusicKanye West Lawsuit From Former Yeezy Employee Might Resolve Soon: ReportMaya Stewart had sued Ye, Yeezy, and GAP for allegedly inhumane labor conditions and practices, plus wrongful termination.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKanye West Reaches Lawsuit Settlement With Ex-Yeezy Employee Over Wage IssuesTaliah Leslie accused the rapper of violating California's labor laws and refused to reimburse her for work-related expenses.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicL.A. Reid Sued By Former Employee For Alleged Sexual Assault: ReportThis is far from the first accusation levied against the music executive.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RandomWaffle House Cook Obliterates Unruly Patron In Now Viral Fight VideoThe employees at Waffle House are not to be played with.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersShoe Palace Employee Fatally Shot While Trying To Break Up Fight Over Shoe Raffle26-year-old Jayren Bradford was reportedly shot and killed when arriving at work at Shoe Palace on Wednesday afternoon.By Joshua Robinson
- GramLil Baby Pranks Sleeping Employee By Dumping Ice Water On HimLil Baby pranked one of his employees who was caught sleeping on the job.By Cole Blake
- CrimeOff-Duty Employee Attempts To Hijack Delta FlightA fellow passenger posted a video of the airport employee fighting with flight attendants on the plane headed to Atlanta from LAX.By Joe Abrams
- Pop CultureMystery Woman In Handsy Drake Photo's Identity RevealedThe woman in that viral photo of Drake is reportedly one of his employees.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeEmployee Fatally Shot At 2 Chainz' Atlanta ClubLast night, a fatal shooting at 2 Chainz' "Members Only Lounge" in Atlanta left an employee dead at twenty-seven. By Mitch Findlay
- AnticsKanye West Exposes "Fake Employee" On His PayrollKanye West found a "fake employee" on his payroll, exposing her on Twitter.By Alex Zidel
- RandomMother's Day Fight Breaks Out At Red Lobster In Viral ClipMother's Day for some ended with fists being thrown at a Red Lobster.By Aron A.
- WrestlingLegendary WWE Announcer Howard Finkel Dies At 69Howard Finkel was the first employee of the WWE back in 1980.By Alexander Cole
- GramLil Baby Finds "Jim Jones" Working At Lowe'sLil Baby jokes that Jim Jones got a job at Lowe's after Waka Flocka finds a picture of his lookalike working.By Alex Zidel
- WrestlingWWE Confirms Employee Tested Positive For COVID-19A WWE employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, the company confirmed, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- MusicFetty Wap's Label Owes Former Employee Over $1 Million: ReportFetty Wap has been found guilty in a defamation lawsuit and has been ordered to pay $1.1 million to his former tour-employee. By Bhaven Moorthy
- RandomWoman Arrested For Vowing To Get McDonald's Sauces By "Whatever Means Necessary"From the state that brought you Florida Man... comes Florida Woman. By Noah C
- GossipBirdman Demands $1M Judgment Tossed In Ex-Employee's Lawsuit: ReportBirdman legal woes continues.By Aron A.