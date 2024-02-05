Kanye West Lawsuit From Former Yeezy Employee Might Resolve Soon: Report

Kanye West is no stranger to legal trouble of all shapes and sizes, and he actually has a couple of suits against him on the table. One of these is last year's filing from former Yeezy employe Maya Stewart, who moved against him, Yeezy, and Gap for alleged labor exploitation, wrongful termination, and lack of proper compensation. She claimed she worked 80-hour weeks, sometimes 21 hours in a day, received a pay cut when she complained of shortened breaks and unjust pay, and wasn't compensated for essential elements of the position she had to get herself. Now, though, Radar Online reports that this may resolve soon.

Moreover, all three parties reportedly outlined a settlement agreement, went to mediation in January of this year, and welcomed a new proposal. Maya Stewart allegedly has a motion to dismiss this case with Kanye West, although details of their common ground are unclear at press time. Both brands hired her in 2021 as their Accessories Developer, but they ended their partnership in 2022. Gap cited no wrongdoings and placed responsibility of Stewart on Yeezy and Ye. This added to other motions against the Chicago artist for both similar or unrelated reasons.

Kanye West Moves Closer To Settlement With Former Yeezy Employee

Meanwhile, we're sure that this is of little interest to him right now, considering all his recent movement and antics. With three Vultures volumes reportedly on the way with Ty Dolla $ign, the 46-year-old wants to re-enter public favor with a big splash. Of course, maybe these albums never come out, which would be unsurprising given Kanye West's faulty track record with promised releases. Still, many fans hope that this won't just land on digital streaming platforms, but will be a sort of comeback for him.

Whether that will be the case is unclear, but at least the "Back To Me" spitter might heal an old wound soon. For example, Kanye West reposted Jay-Z's viral 2024 Grammys acceptance speech, one that called out the industry for not recognizing Black artists. Is this a sign that The Throne might take a seat, or just a fleeting acknowledgement? To find out, stay up to date on HNHH.

