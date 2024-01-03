Kanye West Reportedly Owes $1 Million In Taxes, Catches Break In Separate Lawsuit

West owes more than $5 million combined between the taxes and lawsuit.

Kanye West has a long history of financial instability for somebody with such a high profile. Rumors of his debt have gone back years and reportedly date all the way back to the music video for his 2005 single "Touch The Sky." Now amid a myriad of other problems for the rapper including multiple lawsuits and accountability for some of the statements and actions he's made in recent years. And piling on top of it all is even more money troubles.

West is reportedly on the hook for more than $1 million in unpaid taxes in the state of California, according to AllHipHop. The taxes come from a pair of places starting with his Yeezy brand and two properties he owns in the state. On top of that pile of owed taxes, West was subject to a $4.5 million lawsuit from his former business manager Thomas St. John. West reportedly hired him as a financial advisor in 2022 and signed an 18-month contract. But after 3 months St. John was abruptly fired. However, he is now dropping the lawsuit.

Kanye West's Tax And Lawsuit Burdens

Earlier today, Kanye West may have once again delayed his new album. Last month, he promised a new collaborative project between him and Ty Dolla $ign called Vultures was dropping soon. Since then the project has been delayed numerous times and a version of it even leaked online in advance of the scheduled release. That might have something to do with why the album wasn't released on its previously announced New Year's Eve date. It has also now had its next release date of January 12 deleted.

Despite all the delays the pair still seem committed to sharing the album eventually. They both got matching Vultures tattoos recently to celebrate the supposedly impending release of the album. What do you think of Kanye West's $1 million in owed taxes? Let us know in the comment section below.

