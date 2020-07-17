YZY GAP
- StreetwearKanye West Restocks YZY GAP Collab Items For $20 EachAfter the Chicago creative spoke years ago of trying to bring down his prices, it seems like he found the solution... but at what cost?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Lawsuit From Former Yeezy Employee Might Resolve Soon: ReportMaya Stewart had sued Ye, Yeezy, and GAP for allegedly inhumane labor conditions and practices, plus wrongful termination.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearKanye West Gives A Preview Of His Yeezy Collab With GapKanye West gave all 29.8 million of his Twitter followers a glimpse at the fitting for his upcoming Yeezy x Gap collaborative collection.By Keenan Higgins