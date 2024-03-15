Kanye West's Allegedly Stolen YZY GAP Merch Sold At LA Pop-Up, Dov Charney Puts Them On Blast

Charney had to be ushered away from the storefront by police.

It's no secret that Kanye West is making a ton of cash off of Yeezy, and allegedly, an LA pop-up recently tried to get in on some of his success. Today, a clip of Dov Charney accusing said pop-up of stealing Ye's YZY GAP clothes and selling them for profit started to make its rounds online. In the clip, the American Apparel founder is frantic, shouting about the allegedly stolen goods until police intervene.

"This merchandise has been stolen!" he yells, "From Ye, formerly known as Kanye West!" Eventually, a law enforcement officer ushered him away from the storefront, and they exchanged a few words that can't be made out in the clip. "On what grounds?" Charney then asks loudly, "This was stolen! Ongoing investigation?" He appeared to rally some support from onlookers.

American Apparel Founder Goes Off Over Kanye West's Allegedly Stolen Goods

The YZY Gap pop-up was promoted by Urban Necessities and SRGN Studios on social media earlier this week. They also boasted that every item would be on sale for $20 and be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Originally, the pop-up promised that over 60,000 items would be available for purchase. Shortly after it opened, however, it was shut down by the Los Angeles Police Department. Authorities confirmed that they had received a call about possible theft in a recent conversation with Complex, also stating that there is an ongoing investigation into the pop-up.

Ye seemingly supported the theft allegations by reposting the above clip of Charney on his Instagram Story today. It remains unclear how organizers of the pop-up were able to get their hands on the merch. What do you think of an LA pop-up being accused of selling stolen YZY GAP merch? What about Dov Charney calling out the pop-up publicly for the alleged theft? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

