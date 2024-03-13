Kanye West Has Fans Thinking They Found Playboi Carti’s Alt IG Account

Fans believed they’ve discovered Playboi Carti’s private Instagram account after Kanye West followed someone with the username, “playboikitty7,” on the platform. After users rushed to follow the page, the person DM’d Ye to express their confusion. “Why you follow me?” they wrote in one message. “That scares me.” West then replied: “It accidentally does that.”

Fans shared plenty of laughs on social media in response to the incident. One user wrote on Twitter: “Fascinating how a simple digital mishap can spark a flurry of speculation and intrigue. The interconnected web we weave in the digital age truly knows no bounds.” Others weren’t buying the story. “That’s exactly what carti would say to distract us. DROP THE ALBUM NOW!” one fan wrote. Another added: “This 100% carti tryna damage control.”

Read More: Playboi Carti, Kanye West, & Bianca Censori Link Up In L.A.

Kanye West Attends Milan Fashion Week

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Justin Shin/Getty Images)

The confusion comes after Carti and Kanye collaborated multiple times in the last several months. On Ye's newest album, Vultures 1, Carti is featured on the hit track, "Carnival," alongside Rich the Kid. The song debuted at number three on the Billboard Hot 100. West also co-produced Carti's single, "2024," which dropped in December. Check out Kanye's social media mishap below.

Kanye West Follows The Wrong Account

Kanye followed a random Chinese person by accident and made people think it's Carti's alt 😭 pic.twitter.com/hqraL000xy — Kurrco (@Kurrco) March 13, 2024

More recently, Carti just dropped his latest single, "KETAMINE," on Tuesday night. It comes following several other singles for his highly-anticipated third studio album, including "Backr00ms," "EvilJ0rdan," "H00dByAir," and more. While unconfirmed officially, Carti has been using the title I Am Music to refer to the project. He's yet to announce a release date. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West and Playboi Carti on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kanye West Reposts Playboi Carti Single Announcement, Sparks Fan Speculation

[Via]