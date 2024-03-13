Playboi Carti Pays Homage To His Love Of Punk On "Ketamine"

Carti continues to excite.

Playboi Carti is someone who has a cult-like fanbase who will go to the ends of the earth to listen to his music. Overall, Carti has been pretty coy about his releases over the years. Die Lit was a surprise release while Whole Lotta Red was steeped in delays. Now, he has a new album called Music dropping, and based on the marketing, it should be dropping this year. Dating back to last December, Carti came through with five new singles and none of them are on streaming services.

The rollout has frustrated fans greatly, especially since he has gone a couple of months without releasing anything. Well, it seems like the prayers have been answered. On Tuesday, Carti took to his Opium Instagram account to reveal that a song would be coming out at 9:30 PM EST. Fans flooded to the page at that exact time and they were reworded with a new track called "Ketamine." Below, you can find the music video for the track, which features a guitarist and some very obvious punk references.

Playboi Carti Drops A New Banger

The song itself is short and may not be as impactful as the previous singles. Although the production does a phenomenal job of building tension and bringing the hype, Carti keeps things one note for the majority of the song. He has brought forth his new deep-toned flow, but that is as far as he goes here. Regardless, it is a solid effort and it's just good to see Carti releasing again. Hopefully, this will lead to an album announcement sometime soon.

Let us know what you think of this new track, in the comments section down below. Are you excited for the new Carti album? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on the biggest releases from your favorite artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

She fuckin' with a dime, I'm fuckin' with a bomb
They think I'm Osama, woah, she think I'm off somethin'
I'm fuckin' with a bad lil' vibe, Molly all over her tongue
I'm 'bout to spot me a opp, I'm 'bout to spin their truck, woah (I said)

Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
