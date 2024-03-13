Playboi Carti Pays Homage To His Love Of Punk On "Ketamine"

Playboi Carti is someone who has a cult-like fanbase who will go to the ends of the earth to listen to his music. Overall, Carti has been pretty coy about his releases over the years. Die Lit was a surprise release while Whole Lotta Red was steeped in delays. Now, he has a new album called Music dropping, and based on the marketing, it should be dropping this year. Dating back to last December, Carti came through with five new singles and none of them are on streaming services.

The rollout has frustrated fans greatly, especially since he has gone a couple of months without releasing anything. Well, it seems like the prayers have been answered. On Tuesday, Carti took to his Opium Instagram account to reveal that a song would be coming out at 9:30 PM EST. Fans flooded to the page at that exact time and they were reworded with a new track called "Ketamine." Below, you can find the music video for the track, which features a guitarist and some very obvious punk references.

Playboi Carti Drops A New Banger

The song itself is short and may not be as impactful as the previous singles. Although the production does a phenomenal job of building tension and bringing the hype, Carti keeps things one note for the majority of the song. He has brought forth his new deep-toned flow, but that is as far as he goes here. Regardless, it is a solid effort and it's just good to see Carti releasing again. Hopefully, this will lead to an album announcement sometime soon.

Let us know what you think of this new track, in the comments section down below. Are you excited for the new Carti album?

Quotable Lyrics:

She fuckin' with a dime, I'm fuckin' with a bomb

They think I'm Osama, woah, she think I'm off somethin'

I'm fuckin' with a bad lil' vibe, Molly all over her tongue

I'm 'bout to spot me a opp, I'm 'bout to spin their truck, woah (I said)

