DJ Akademiks Tells Playboi Carti Fans To "Stay Tuned" For "Music" LP, But They Don't Trust It

DJ Akademiks is a professional troller on the internet and has been for years. Fans do not always seem to trust his analysis or opinions on music and they have reasons to feel that way. One example of this is when Dj Akademiks said Playboi Carti would be dropping Music back in January. Well, it is almost the halfway mark in March and we still do not have the record. Fans have been eager to get their hands on the album since the start of 2024, especially after all of the singles Carti dropped. Almost all of them were a major success with his die-hards, even though none were put on streaming.

"Ur The Moon" got things rolling in mid-December, followed by "2024" in rapid succession the next day. "H00BYAIR" would be put out four days later and then we would have to wait about two more weeks for the last two tracks. "BACKR00MS" gave us the first potential feature for the album in Travis Scott. Finally, "EVILJ0RDAN" would be the last we would hear from Playboi Carti, on January 15.

Playboi Cart Fans Aren't Letting DJ Akademiks Fool Them Again

Of course, the Georgia rapper has been busy assisting Kanye West with VULTURES 1, but fans are still very much in the dark. But, DJ Akademiks is telling Playboi Carti fans not to worry for much longer. He tweeted out earlier this afternoon, saying, "2024 Music. Carti album otw. Stay tuned." However, after his false prophecy, this message is appearing to fall in deaf ears. One person wrote back, "we do not believe you." Another added, "WE AINT FORGET BRUH" with the attached tweet from DJ declaring Carti would be dropping it in January and calling it "the greatest thing you ever heard."

