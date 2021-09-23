i am music tour
- MusicPlayboi Carti Tags Pharrell On IG Amid Collaboration RumorsPlayboi Carti gave a shout out to the legendary producer on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- MusicPlayboi Carti Continues Teasing, "I Am Music," On IGPlayboi Carti's next album is nearly here.By Cole Blake
- MusicPlayboi Carti Names Offset In New Snippet And Confuses FansPlayboi Carti is still experimenting with a new sound.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTravie McCoy Reveals Lil Wayne's Stylist Snooped Through His Clothes For Inspo During His Rock EraThe Gym Class Heroes star said that he caught Lil Wayne's stylist snooping through his clothes during the "I Am Music" tour. By Aron A.