Playboi Carti Continues Teasing, "I Am Music," On IG

Playboi Carti continued to tease the release of his upcoming album, I Am Music, on Instagram, on Sunday. In doing so, he shared a similar graphic featuring the title that he's posted on social media on numerous occasions in recent weeks. The promotion comes as Carti has released single after single throughout the rollout process.

In the last couple of months, Carti has dropped a number of songs, including “EvilJ0rdan," “Backr00ms," “2024,” and more. Speaking with Numéro Berlin in November, Carti confirmed that he had been recording the project while spending three months in Paris.

Playboi Carti Performs At Lollapalooza

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 29: Playboi Carti performs at the 30th Anniversary of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 29, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

“I’ve been recording in Paris, I love Paris. Amazing," he told the outlet at the time. "I was recording, in a cave, for like three months, and all the music that came out of that is just chaotic and crazy. Then, I’m in a glass house, somewhere in the hills, and the music there is just very good to the ears. And then, I’m in Atlanta and the tensions are just high and the music is biting. So, it’s the little things like that that keep me going, because I’m just trying to talk to myself.” Check out his latest promotion for I Am Music below.

Playboi Carti Continues Rollout Process For "I Am Music"

The project will be Carti's first full-length effort since the release of his 2020 album, Whole Lotta Red. That project debuted atop the US Billboard 200, earning 100,000 album-equivalent units. It featured Kid Cudi, Future, and Kanye West. This time around, Carti has already worked with Travis Scott on the single, "Backr00ms." In other Carti news, he recently postponed his Antagonist Tour once again. Be on the lookout for further updates on the rapper on HotNewHipHop.

