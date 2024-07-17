Playboi Carti Deletes "2024" Off Of YouTube Amid Album Delays

Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: (Editorial Use Only) Playboi Carti performs on the main stage during Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Carti fans can't win.

Playboi Carti is one of the biggest artists in all of hip-hop. Overall, he has a cult-like fanbase who follows his every move. Unfortunately, he hasn't exactly been too kind to his fanbase as of late. Aside from Whole Lotta Red in 2020, Carti fans have only gotten a handful of songs. These songs were released between November 2023 and March 2024 as a means to promote his upcoming album I Am Music. One of those songs was called "2024" and it was among the most popular to have been released.

However, it seems like Carti's entire rollout might just be on hold. Overall, we say this because he just deleted "2024" from YouTube. If you check out his YouTube page, you will see that the song is no longer there. While most of his songs from this year were released exclusively to Instagram, there were a couple to hit YouTube, and "2024" was one of them. Of course, there are plenty of re-posts on the internet, although fans are still worried as to what Carti is trying to say with this.

Playboi Carti Takes Flack

It could be nothing. Moreover, it could just be a sample clearance issue. However, the prevailing theory is that the song might not make sense anymore if he has no plans to drop an album in 2024. Throughout the year, Carti has been prepping his fans for an album. Cardo recently noted that he and Carti have been in the lab, finishing the album. Needless to say, there is a massive lack of clarity on the situation, and there is no telling what is going to happen next.

Let us know what you think about this update, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that it is a bad look for Playboi Carti to be deleting songs like this? Do you believe that he will, in fact, drop a new album later this year? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

