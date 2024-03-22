Playboi Carti Compared To The Wendy's Logo After Debuting New Hairstyle

Playboi Carti is easily one of the most mysterious artists in the rap game. By now, fans know that it can be hard to track him down at times. Overall, he likes to remain this mysterious aura as it generates hype for his music. Unfortunately, Carti hasn't given us an album since Whole Lotta Red in 2020. Over the past few months, he has blessed us with six singles. However, none of this has actually resulted in a new album, and fans are starting to get very antsy.

A huge part of Carti and his "aura" is his look. At times, some have roasted Carti for looking like a "bisexual vampire." There have been other times when he perturbed fans with his juggalo makeup. Now, however, he is showing off a new hairstyle that has fans fairly surprised. As you can see below, Carti is rocking some braided pig tails. This look immediately went viral on social media, and fans were quick to weigh in on what they were seeing.

Playboi Carti Has A New Look

If one thing is for certain, it is that the internet is very creative with its insults. In the comments section on DJ Akademiks' page, many compared Carti to the Wendy's logo. "Bro look like the Wendy’s Logo," one person wrote. "I won’t be defending him on this one," said another. The hate train kept on piling on for the look, with one hater saying "What they done did to my boy? He went from playboi carti to cardi B." For now, it seems like fans won't let off the gas when it comes to Carti. The only thing he can do to change that, is drop an album.

Let us know how you feel about this new look from Playboi Carti, in the comments section down below. Do you like this new style from the artist? Are you excited for his next project? What are your expectations for it? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

