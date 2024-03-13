Playboi Carti Gets Nicked By Machete During Music Video Shoot For "KETAMINE": Watch

It seems that DJ Akademiks was onto something the other day when he told Playboi Carti fans to "stay tuned." While people did not want to believe it, the social media pundit wound up being right in a way. We did not get Music, but we did receive another new single. If you have not heard, Playboi Carti delivered "KETAMINE," presumably the sixth taster from the long-awaited aforementioned record. Like a couple of the tracks already, this one was released on the opium_00pium Instagram account. The visuals are quite unique as well as the sonics, and during the video shoot for "KETAMINE," Playboi Carti suffered an injury.

You can actually see it play out in the full music video. Or, if you want to skip to it, check out the shortened clip below provided by Kurrco, found by HipHopDX. In the rundown and dilapidated room is a random mattress. Carti jumps off of it and and leaps toward the half-naked guitarist that is performing alongside him.

Here's When Playboi Carti Got Injured

However, hanging from the ceiling by an exposed lightbulb is a sharp machete. Carti wound up jumping right into it and you can see that he appears to be shaken up. It is unclear whether or not he meant to do that, but hopefully it is not too serious of an injury. If you have not already, you can check out "KETAMINE" and see for yourself if it is deserving of the hype it is getting.

What are your thoughts on Playboi Carti getting hurt during the filming for the "KETAMINE" music video? Are you enjoying the song so far? Where would you rank the single compared to the previous ones and why? When do you see him releasing the album? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Playboi Carti. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

[Via]