playboi carti album
- MusicPlayboi Carti Says He Has "More Music Coming Out Soon"A promising update for Carti fans.By Taylor McCloud
- StreetwearPlayboi Carti Collabs On New "WLR" Merch With Cactus Plant Flea MarketThe rapper is releasing more merch for his new album. By Madusa S.
- StreetwearJace Of Two-9 Calls Playboi Carti Disrespectful After "WLR" Merch Steals Their NameCarti cannot catch a break.By Madusa S.
- MusicPlayboi Carti Accused Of Stealing "WLR" Merch Design From Rock Band Falling In ReverseThe rapper may be facing a minor setback on his new album rollout.By Madusa S.
- MusicPlayboi Carti’s "WHOLE LOTTA RED" Album Appears To Be Right Around The CornerThere are rumours to the 'Whole Lotta Red'' release date. By Sandra E
- ReviewsPlayboi Carti Pops Up In Brooklyn Briefly Before Concert Goes AwryThe preamble to Carti’s Rolling Loud set had the potential to be great, but went horribly awry before you could even say “Flatbed Freestyle.”By Luke Hinz
- NewsStream Playboi Carti's "Die Lit" AlbumSurprise! Playboi Carti releases his new album "Die Lit" featuring Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Bryson Tiller & more.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicStream Playboi Carti's "Die Lit" AlbumSurprise! Playboi Carti releases his new album "Die Lit."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicPlayboi Carti's Album Is Coming "Soon AF"Playboi Carti's album is coming soon.By Aron A.
- Music VideosPlayboi Carti & A$AP Rocky Lick Shots In "New Choppa"What happens when A$AP Rocky asks Playboi Carti about his favorite gun?By Mitch Findlay