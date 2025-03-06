DJ Akademiks Claims Playboi Carti's Label Is "Confused" By Album Rollout

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Playboi Carti performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Playboi Carti promised fans that an album would drop before March 12, 2025. We're one week out without any updates.

Playboi Carti has stumped fans for over five years. The world has waited patiently for his album to be released, and yet, the rapper can't seem to provide any concrete details on when it will. It's gotten so bad that Carti's own record label is allegedly confused. DJ Akademiks addressed confusion over I AM MUSIC during his Wednesday night stream. The media figure usually has words of encouragement, but even he was short on patience when it came to Playboi Carti's recent moves.

Akademiks told viewers that he reached out Carti's Opium label in an attempt to get information. The label had nothing to offer in terms of clarification. "I talked to Carti's label, they confused bruh," he said. They don't know what the f*ck Carti's doing man." DJ Akademiks shot down the notion that I AM MUSIC is the most anticipated album in music history. He did, however, concede that it's the most anticipated album in hip hop at the moment. He also praised Playboi Carti for being able to command the attention he has without dropping. "I think Carti, without dropping much music," he explained. "Has increased his stock by only focusing on anticipation."

Playboi Carti Album Release Date

DJ Akademiks also noted that Carti has reached such a cultlike status in the game that quality has become secondary. He posits that the rapper could put out something of subpar quality and still be praised as a musical genius. "[Carti] has such a dominate hold over culture," Ak explained. "Even if he dropped like a trash album, I think people would like it." The reason the I AM MUSIC debate has picked up steam in recent weeks is because Playboi Carti's record label will be faced with a tough decision.

Opium has accepted money for I AM MUSIC pre-order links, but if the album does not drop by March 12, it will have to refund customers. The original pre-order promised fans that the album will release no later than six months after September 12. Yet, here we are, with no release date or additional singles in sight. Playboi Carti has pushed fans, sports teams, and even Spotify to their limit. Now, Opium, the record label that he founded in 2019, can be added to the list. It's going to be an interesting week.

Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
