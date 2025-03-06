DJ Akademiks Claims Playboi Carti's Label Is "Confused" By Album Rollout

Playboi Carti has stumped fans for over five years. The world has waited patiently for his album to be released, and yet, the rapper can't seem to provide any concrete details on when it will. It's gotten so bad that Carti's own record label is allegedly confused. DJ Akademiks addressed confusion over I AM MUSIC during his Wednesday night stream. The media figure usually has words of encouragement, but even he was short on patience when it came to Playboi Carti's recent moves.

Akademiks told viewers that he reached out Carti's Opium label in an attempt to get information. The label had nothing to offer in terms of clarification. "I talked to Carti's label, they confused bruh," he said. They don't know what the f*ck Carti's doing man." DJ Akademiks shot down the notion that I AM MUSIC is the most anticipated album in music history. He did, however, concede that it's the most anticipated album in hip hop at the moment. He also praised Playboi Carti for being able to command the attention he has without dropping. "I think Carti, without dropping much music," he explained. "Has increased his stock by only focusing on anticipation."

DJ Akademiks also noted that Carti has reached such a cultlike status in the game that quality has become secondary. He posits that the rapper could put out something of subpar quality and still be praised as a musical genius. "[Carti] has such a dominate hold over culture," Ak explained. "Even if he dropped like a trash album, I think people would like it." The reason the I AM MUSIC debate has picked up steam in recent weeks is because Playboi Carti's record label will be faced with a tough decision.

Opium has accepted money for I AM MUSIC pre-order links, but if the album does not drop by March 12, it will have to refund customers. The original pre-order promised fans that the album will release no later than six months after September 12. Yet, here we are, with no release date or additional singles in sight. Playboi Carti has pushed fans, sports teams, and even Spotify to their limit. Now, Opium, the record label that he founded in 2019, can be added to the list. It's going to be an interesting week.