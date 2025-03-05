Playboi Carti Fuels Gio Ramos Dating Rumors With $60K Luxury Gift

Playboi Carti has a lot on his plate these days. Fans have been begging for his album I AM MUSIC for some time now, and according to him, it'll arrive sooner rather than later. He's set the bar high too. While supporters aren't exactly sure when the project will actually drop, it's safe to say they're looking forward to it.

"N THE REPLAY VALUE ON 10," the artist said of the eagerly anticipated album earlier this week. This isn't the only hint he's dropped about I AM MUSIC recently, however. A fan also urged him to just release it already after he shared an outfit photo on Instagram this week. "Bro, we get it u trim just drop the album already," the fan demanded. "FASHO [100 emoji]," Carti replied. Dropping music isn't all he's been focused on lately though. Recently, he also dropped a huge amount of money on a gift for Giovanna Ramos, otherwise known as Gio.

Read More: Playboi Carti Calls Out Instagram For Flagging Posts Amidst Album Promo

Is Playboi Carti Dating Anyone?

He reportedly got her an Audemars Piguet watch worth a whopping $60K for her birthday. She thanked him for the pricey present on her Instagram Story, simply writing "thank you" alongside a photo of the watch and a heart emoji. Of course, this has only managed to fuel rumors that the two of them are an item, which first began to circulate in September of last year.