Playboi Carti Calls Out Instagram For Flagging Posts Amidst Album Promo

BY Elias Andrews 198 Views
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Playboi Carti performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Playboi Carti has fans on the edge of their seats for album details, but IG isn't making things go smoothly.

What can even be said about Playboi Carti in 2025? The rapper has made the rollout for Detox and every other infamous unreleased album look reasonable by comparison. He's been teasing his album for most of the decade, and he's even given fans a lead single. It would be irresponsible not to take any teaser or announcement from Playboi Carti without a grain of salt at this point. But... the possibility of a great album keeps us coming back. And it's why fans are stressed about the rapper's Instagram issues.

Playboi Carti got on social media Monday night to voice his frustration with Instagram. He claims the platform has repeatedly flagged the posts on his burner account. An account that continues to hint at new songs and potentially even a release date for I AM MUSIC. "We good but IG on dat Opium is a drug sh*t," Carti wrote on his Instagram Story. "Dey flagging me err time I post on dis mf." It's one thing for a rapper to have trouble with their socials, but for someone as elusive and mysterious as Carti, the notion of information being lost or taken down has frustrated users.

Read More: Hitta J3 Claims Playboi Carti Is "Bout 2 Drop" Amidst Billboard Rollout

When Is Playboi Carti's Album Dropping?

Then, of course, there are those who are frustrated with Playboi Carti himself. Some fans took to the comment section on Instagram and criticized the rapper for repeatedly failing to deliver. "Congrats," one user wrote. "I almost gave a damn." Another joked that Instagram is flagging Carti's posts because none of the information in them turns out to be accurate. "Yea," they noted. "[Carti] keeps getting flagged for spreading misinformation." The thing that makes Playboi Carti's recent teases feel more frustrating is that March 2025 was the deadline the rapper gave fans. We've now entered the month, and he's even due to perform at Rolling Loud, but there's still no confirmation.

Spotify has even gotten in on the act. The company posted several billboards throughout the United States that seemingly advertised I AM MUSIC. They were taken down shortly after, but the backing of such a notable platform has provided a glimmer of hope. It's worth noting that Spotify tweeted out an emoji of an hourglass on March 2. The implication, of course, being that even Spotify is unsure as to when Playboi Carti's album will be ready.

Read More: Kanye West Links With Playboi Carti, The Game, & More In Behind The Scenes "Bully" Clips

