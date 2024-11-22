Playboi Carti Confirms More New Music After Snippet: "I'm Not Done At All"

It seems legit this time.

Playboi Carti is really selling the album rollout in November. The rapper has everybody ready for new music in September, but he went radio silent after the release of the single "All Red." These days, you can't get Carti off Instagram. The rapper's account was actually shut down for a brief period. Playboi Carti was back with a vengeance on November 21, though. The rapper dropped a snippet for a song tentatively titled "Play This." A snippet would have been more than enough to satisfy fans. It was the comments Carti made afterwards, though, that really got fans excited.

Playboi Carti assured fans that new music was imminent. He took the to comment section under his own snippet and told fans to prepare for an onslaught of new material in the near future. "I'm not done at all," he wrote. Carti then claimed that the "Play This" snippet, while dope, is not even good enough to be on the I AM MUSIC final tracklist. "DIs sum cool sh*t I wanted y'all to hear," the rapper added. "BC I love dis song but da sh*t dats on my album overly trimm." The hype could not be more real. Then, less than an hour later, Carti dropped another snippet with the caption: "IM LOCKED RN OVERLY TRIM I TOLD 5 I WANT YALL TO HEAR DIS MF 2 WHAT WE DOIN."

Playboi Carti Hyped Up His Album As "Overly Trimm"

Playboi Carti also pinned a comment made by another instagram user. The user reflected on the rollout Carti has given fans thus far, and speculated as to why the rapper takes so long. "[I] realized a few years back we just go through test phases with Carti," the user proposed. "Spends about 2-3 testing sounds through leaks. Then lands somewhere in the middle of it all." The IG user went on to voice his admiration for Carti's alleged approach. "The wait used to p*ss me off but you can't rush art." Playboi Carti evidently liked what this user had to say. Him pinning the comment to his snippet suggests that he agrees with at least part of the sentiment.