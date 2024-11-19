Playboi Carti Claims There Will Be No Features On "I AM MUSIC" Album

We might be getting it soon.

Playboi Carti is an unpredictable artist. He's ramping up an album rollout one week, and then going silent the next. It has looked like we were getting I AM MUSIC at several different points throughout 2024. And yet, we are still waiting on the rapper's anticipated third album. At the risk of broadcasting the voice that has repeatedly cried wolf, Playboi Carti was filmed chatting with fans on November 18. The rapper spoke on the upcoming album, and dropped a huge piece of information regarding its creation.

Playboi Carti can be seen fielding questions from fans while sitting in the back of an SUV. The rapper asked fans whether he should release I AM MUSIC in 2024 or 2025. He decided to pose this question once more on social media. Playboi Carti was then asked which artists were set to appear on the album. The rapper gave a response that was surprisingly direct. "I'm tryna do this by myself," he mumbled, while rubbing his nose. It may sound bizarre, the notion of an album without any features in 2024, but most of the snippets and leaks support Carti's claim. There have been a dozen or so leaked snippets from I AM MUSIC dating back to 2021.

Playboi Carti Promises New Music On November 22

All of them feature Playboi Carti on his own, except for the Travis Scott collab "BACKR00MS." Carti may be the only rapper who appears on the album, but he has recently teased the involvement of other iconic producers. Carti's snippets include production from the likes of Cardo and SpaceGhostPurrp. The rapper also claimed that Kanye West has a hand in the production of I AM MUSIC. The Ye connection was hinted at in September, then confirmed during a recent live appearance in Las Vegas.