Playboi Carti Reveals Kanye West Is Producing New Album "I AM MUSIC"

Two artists who love delaying album.

Playboi Carti is giving Frank Ocean a run for his money. The rapper has made an art out of album delays. Whether it be in the form of social media teases or an album announcement for an album we have known about since 2021. It seemed like things were going in a positive direction in September, when he dropped "All Red." Radio silence followed. Until, that is, Playboi Carti performed on November 16. He not only hyped up the album, but revealed that Kanye West is going to be playing a crucial role in its sound.

Playboi Carti grabbed the mic and showed love to Kanye West amidst all the nightclub chaos. "Shout out to my n**ga Kanye, you know what I'm saying," he announced. The audio gets a little tough to hear after, thanks to a particularly hyped fan, but Carti seemingly confirms West's involvement in his upcoming third album, I AM MUSIC. "He over here making beats and sh*t," Playboi Carti explained. "That album gonna be crazy, I can't wait to show y'all n**gas." The glass half full read of this is pretty easy to pull out. Carti and Kanye West is a match made in hip hop heaven, especially if the latter is focused. West is reportedly hard at work on his next album, Bully, so it makes sense that he would be locking in with other artists.

Kanye West Appeared On Playboi Carti's Last Album

This isn't the first time Playboi Carti has hinted at West playing a role in I AM MUSIC. The rapper got on Instagram Stories in September to show love to the controversial figure and tease future collabs. "@Ye KANT WAIT 2 SHOW THE WORLD WHAT WE BEEN WORKIN ON WIT DIS ALBUM," Carti wrote. "WE DA REAL 5L NO DOUBT." West showed love to the rapper in return, commenting: "Love this" under the post. Carti has repeatedly cited Kanye West as an influence on his work. West has returned the favor by citing Playboi Carti as one of the most important artists of his generation. "It's always two, two at a time," West said, when discussing influence. "It's really Carti and [Lil] Uzi [Vert]."

Playboi Carti has seemingly kicked the album rollout into hire gear since confirming West's involvement. He took to Instagram on November 18 to announce that he will be dropping new music on November 22. The IG highlight featured a text exchange in which the release date was confirmed. Interestingly enough, the highlight was taken down by Instagram hours later. Carti did clarify that new music is coming, despite the IG complications.