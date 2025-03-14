Kanye West Praises "Don" Playboi Carti Ahead Of "I AM MUSIC" Release

BY Elias Andrews 79 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2022 Rolling Loud New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Designer and music artist Kanye West performs during Playboi Carti's set during 2022 Rolling Loud New York at Citi Field on September 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Kanye West has been touted as a major contributor on Carti's new album, but he gave his endorsement as a pure fan.

Playboi Carti is the man of the hour. He's confirmed that I AM MUSIC is releasing on March 14, and the rap world is rallying around him. Name a famous artist, and they are either involved with the album or are praising Carti for his singular vision. Kanye West happens to be someone who falls under both camps. He got on Instagram shortly after I AM MUSIC was announced, and made it clear that he is team Carti. West claimed that the rapper was not only a star, but a "Don" who descended from his musical family tree.

Kanye West has since deleted the Instagram post, but the co-sign was screenshoted and shared all over the internet. The rapper reposted the video revealing I AM MUSIC's released date and gave his blessing, Mafia style. "Only Dons come from Donda," he wrote in the caption. The play on words not only hints at the nobility he's affixed to Playboi Carti, but the musical lineage he feels they share. Kanye West makes reference to his late mother, Donda West. Fittingly, Carti appeared on "Off the Grid," a standout song on West's Donda album.

Read More: Andrew Schulz Shares Compelling Theory About Kanye West’s Offensive Behavior

Kanye West Playboi Carti Songs

It's impossible to know how many changes I AM MUSIC has gone through since it was first announced. We do know, however, that Kanye West has been involved with the album at different junctures. Playboi Carti announced that West is a producer on the album in November. "Shout out to my n**ga Kanye, you know what I'm saying," the rapper told a Las Vegas audience. "He over here making beats and sh*t. That album gonna be [great], I can't wait to show y'all n**gas." A month earlier, Carti blew up Instagram by teasing new songs with West. "Ye can't wait 2 show the world what we been working on wit dis album," Carti posted. "We da real 5L no doubt."

Kanye West has been similarly complimentive of Carti throughout the years. The rapper gushed about the ways in which Carti pushed sonic boundaries during his 2021 appearance on Drink Champs. In his estimation, Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert are the future of music. "It's always two," he told host N.O.R.E. "Always two at a time. It's really Carti and Uzi. Given that West had just scored a feature on Carti's 2020 single "Go2DaMoon," we can understand the sentiment.

Read More: Kanye West Surprisingly Shouts Out Jay-Z During Latest Twitter Rant

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
2017 Billboard Hot 100 Festival - Day 2 Music Playboi Carti Fuels Album Rumors By Reuniting With Metro Boomin 1258
The Summer Smash 2023 Music Playboi Carti Reveals Kanye West Is Producing New Album "I AM MUSIC" 1.6K
Rolling Loud Miami 2019 Music Playboi Carti Hypes Up Kanye West Collab On Upcoming Album 1.7K
Wiz Khalifa In Concert - Charlotte, NC Music Playboi Carti & Spotify's Two New "I AM MUSIC" Billboards Suggest That He Could Drop Soon 1.6K