Kanye West Praises "Don" Playboi Carti Ahead Of "I AM MUSIC" Release

Playboi Carti is the man of the hour. He's confirmed that I AM MUSIC is releasing on March 14, and the rap world is rallying around him. Name a famous artist, and they are either involved with the album or are praising Carti for his singular vision. Kanye West happens to be someone who falls under both camps. He got on Instagram shortly after I AM MUSIC was announced, and made it clear that he is team Carti. West claimed that the rapper was not only a star, but a "Don" who descended from his musical family tree.

Kanye West has since deleted the Instagram post, but the co-sign was screenshoted and shared all over the internet. The rapper reposted the video revealing I AM MUSIC's released date and gave his blessing, Mafia style. "Only Dons come from Donda," he wrote in the caption. The play on words not only hints at the nobility he's affixed to Playboi Carti, but the musical lineage he feels they share. Kanye West makes reference to his late mother, Donda West. Fittingly, Carti appeared on "Off the Grid," a standout song on West's Donda album.

Kanye West Playboi Carti Songs

It's impossible to know how many changes I AM MUSIC has gone through since it was first announced. We do know, however, that Kanye West has been involved with the album at different junctures. Playboi Carti announced that West is a producer on the album in November. "Shout out to my n**ga Kanye, you know what I'm saying," the rapper told a Las Vegas audience. "He over here making beats and sh*t. That album gonna be [great], I can't wait to show y'all n**gas." A month earlier, Carti blew up Instagram by teasing new songs with West. "Ye can't wait 2 show the world what we been working on wit dis album," Carti posted. "We da real 5L no doubt."