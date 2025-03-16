Kanye West Claims Jews Kept Him Off Playboi Carti's "I AM MUSIC" Album

Kanye West and Playboi Carti have a lengthy history of collaborting that surprised fans the mogul was not a part of Carti's anticipated album, I AM MUSIC. Ye would revealed why he is not on the album, claiming that "Jewish businesses" kept him from collaborating on the alum. "Jewish business forced Carti to not put me on the album," Ye tweeted. "Same thing happened with Trav." West mention of Travis Scott is in reference to the mogul's absence on Scott's Utopia.

Carti himself has made it clear that Ye played a pivotal role in shaping the project’s sound. During a Las Vegas performance on November 16, 2024, he acknowledged Ye’s contributions. The innovator tells the crowd, “Shout out to my na Kanye… He over here making beats and sht. That album gonna be crazy, I can’t wait to show y’all n*as.” The revelation sent fans into a frenzy, fueling speculation about the album’s direction. Given their past collaborations on "Off The Grid" and "Go2DaMoon," expectations soared. Carti, known for his cryptic approach, hinted that I AM MUSIC might not include any guest features, instead focusing on his distinct style with Ye’s production guiding the vision.

Kanye West & Playboi Carti

The album arrived on March 14, 2025, spanning 30 tracks and featuring an all-star lineup despite earlier rumors of a featureless project. Contributions from Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Skepta, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla Sign, and Young Thug expanded its sonic palette. With Ye’s fingerprints on the production, the project delivered a bold blend of avant-garde rap, distorted beats, and experimental flows.