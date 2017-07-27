jews
- MusicLil Yachty And Bhad Bhabie Invest In Jewish Dating AppNew age rap stars Lil Yachty and Bhad Bhabie are getting into the matchmaking biz by investing in a Jewish dating app called Lox Club made for "Jews with ridiculously high standards."By Keenan Higgins
- PoliticsQuavo & Madonna Perform In Israel Despite Pleas From Anti-War ActivistsCan music quell political controversy?By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyLouis Farrakhan Likens Jews To Termites: "I'm Not Anti-Semite, I'm Anti-Termite"Farrakhan is in hot water with the Jewish faith, again. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJeezy's Statement About Jewish Frugality Makes Radio Interview AwkwardJeezy may have gone too far with this one. By Matt F
- MusicPARTYNEXTDOOR Deletes Tweet About Jews After BacklashPARTYNEXTDOOR is in hot water.By Matt F