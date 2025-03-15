Kanye West Mingles With Bianca Censori Lookalike During Sunday Service Auditions

Kanye West has been making plenty of headlines lately for his bizarre activity on X, but now, all eyes are on his relationship with Bianca Censori. Daily Mail reports that the Yeezy founder was spotted alongside another woman as he held auditions for Sunday Service in Los Angeles on Thursday (March 13). The outlet notes that the woman bears a resemblance to the Australian model, as she sported a fitted black top and leggings with her dark hair in a sleek updo. We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop. If you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below.

The nature of Ye's relationship with the woman is unclear at the time of writing. With that being said, social media users have been quick to speculate. Some are even suggesting that there's something romantic going on between them, though there's no evidence to support that theory. This narrative has likely emerged due to divorce rumors that began to circulate last month.

Are Kanye West & Bianca Censori Still Together?

February 8, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Paul McCartney Kanye West and Rihanna perform "FouFiveSeconds" (cq) at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It looks like there wasn't any truth to those rumors, however, at least according to Milo Yiannopoulos. The former Yeezy Chief Of Staff spoke to The Hollywood Reporter as the rumors spread, confirming that they're still very much together. "Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together," he told the outlet. "Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press. Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track."