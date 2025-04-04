Kanye West Roams Tokyo Without Bianca Censori After Admitting To Messy Split In New Song

Kanye West has certainly been keeping himself busy lately, digging himself into more and more controversy as the days go by. On top of posting countless offensive tweets, the Chicago rapper also recently teamed up with DJ Akademiks for an interview. The internet personality released it last weekend, and as expected, it featured plenty of interesting and bizarre moments. He ranted about several of his industry peers like Jay-Z, Diddy, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and more. He even wore a black KKK-inspired hood and robe for the interview, something that would be totally shocking if pretty much anyone else were to do it.
Earlier this week, Ye also announced that he'd be releasing a new album, WW3. According to a tweet from DJ Akademiks, the project was supposed to drop yesterday (April 3), but it didn't. While nobody is really surprised, some social media users admit that they're disappointed, despite the album being full of songs with names like "Hitler Ye and Jesus," "Free Diddy," and more.
Kanye West & Bianca Censori
He did preview one of the songs on DJ Akademiks' stream recently, which he named after his wife, Bianca Censori. In the song, he revealed that the Australian model left him after one of his social media tirades. For now, it remains unclear whether they're broken up for good, or if he was inspired by a brief split.
He appears to be hanging out in Tokyo by himself these days though, as seen in a new photo obtained by TMZ. In it, Ye is seen walking through the Bvlgari hotel wearing an all-black outfit, flashing a peace sign. While this doesn't exactly prove that he and Censori are still on the outs, it does support that theory. We're not permitted to post the image directly on HotNewHipHop. If you'd like to see it, you can do so by clicking the Via link below.