Kanye West Roams Tokyo Without Bianca Censori After Admitting To Messy Split In New Song

Kanye West has certainly been keeping himself busy lately, digging himself into more and more controversy as the days go by. On top of posting countless offensive tweets, the Chicago rapper also recently teamed up with DJ Akademiks for an interview. The internet personality released it last weekend, and as expected, it featured plenty of interesting and bizarre moments. He ranted about several of his industry peers like Jay-Z, Diddy, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and more. He even wore a black KKK-inspired hood and robe for the interview, something that would be totally shocking if pretty much anyone else were to do it.

Earlier this week, Ye also announced that he'd be releasing a new album, WW3. According to a tweet from DJ Akademiks, the project was supposed to drop yesterday (April 3), but it didn't. While nobody is really surprised, some social media users admit that they're disappointed, despite the album being full of songs with names like "Hitler Ye and Jesus," "Free Diddy," and more.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori

February 10, 2008; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West on stage during The 50th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He did preview one of the songs on DJ Akademiks' stream recently, which he named after his wife, Bianca Censori. In the song, he revealed that the Australian model left him after one of his social media tirades. For now, it remains unclear whether they're broken up for good, or if he was inspired by a brief split.