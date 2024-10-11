Kanye West Reportedly Living "Upper-Class Homeless" In Tokyo While Crafting New Album

Touré offered some alleged insight into Ye's situation.

Kanye West is still spending a lot of time in Tokyo, and we now have some new theories and information as to why. Moreover, hip-hop journalist Touré reportedly spoke to TMZ about the matter on Friday (October 11), and he suggested that Ye is living an "upper-class homeless" lifestyle. This is because he's still staying at a hotel rather than up-keeping a home, which is apparently what he prefers. Not only that, but Touré also reportedly claimed that the Chicago artist is hunkered down in his hotel room working on his next solo album Bully, which will apparently be self-produced.

Also, one of the music writer's alleged sources reportedly spoke on how the Yeezy mogul isn't bothered in the Japanese city thanks to respectful fans letting him quietly roam alone, a sharp contrast to the paparazzi presence in Los Angeles. Elsewhere, though, Kanye West's presence in Tokyo raised some eyebrows for fans, as his wife Bianca Censori didn't accompany him for a couple of outings. Divorce rumors quickly followed, although they axed this speculation with a recent shopping trip this week.

Kanye West Performing In China

HAIKOU, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 15: American rapper Kanye West performs during his Vultures Listening Experience at Wuyuan River Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Haikou, Hainan Province of China. (Photo by Luo Yunfei/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

Speaking of Bianca Censori, Kanye West's former alleged "Director of Intelligence" anonymously sued him for lack of payment and infliction of emotional distress. The plaintiff alleges that Ye originally hired him as his campaign manager for his presidency bid, and that he ordered him to investigate Censori and the Kardashians. While the man didn't specify why he allegedly followed the G.O.O.D. Music artist's current wife around without her knowledge, he did allege that Kanye wanted him to look into his previous wife's family's alleged "criminal links" over alleged sex trafficking.

Elsewhere in the world of Kanye West, some vault leftovers continue to emerge every once in a while, such as a recent leak of the unreleased music video for "RoboCop." As for his current Tokyo stay, we hope that he continues to find peace and focus on his craft rather than on his antics and controversies. Of course, there's no shortage of those these days. But perhaps this distance and seclusion will result in a new, better, and more healed era for the divisive superstar.