Kanye West & Bianca Censori Look Down In The Dumps During Tokyo Date Night

Kanye West and Bianca Censori seemed less than thrilled about their latest night out.

It goes without saying that Kanye West has a lot on his plate at the moment. Currently, he's hunkered down in Tokyo, where he's working on his upcoming album Bully. Last month, hip-hop journalist Touré spoke to TMZ about his lifestyle these days, describing it as "upper-class homeless." This isn't the only project he has in the works, however. Last week, Playboi Carti also revealed that he's producing his high-anticipated album, I AM MUSIC.

This likely means he hasn't been able to spend as much time with his wife Bianca Censori as usual, but recently, they were spotted enjoying a date night together in the Japanese capital. In new photos obtained by TMZ, they're seen sitting across from each other at a restaurant. They didn't appear to be in good spirits, unfortunately, instead frowning and looking depressed. We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Are Not In Good Spirits

(L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Prototypes Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly what dampened the high-profile pair's date night. It's possible that they're simply exhausted from traveling back and forth from LA to Tokyo in recent months, or that they just weren't feeling the atmosphere of the restaurant. With that being said, however, they could also be worried about a new lawsuit Ye is facing.