Kanye West & Bianca Censori Rock Matching White Outfits During Tokyo Shopping Trip

Kanye West and Bianca Censori seem to be doing better than the last time fans saw them.

It's been an undoubtedly chaotic year for Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori. The Chicago rapper has hunkered down in Tokyo to work on his upcoming album BULLY, which fans expect to hear sometime in 2025. He's also been hit with various lawsuits in recent months, the most recent arriving just last week. Ye even sold his Malibu mansion a couple of months back, losing a staggering $36 million in the process.

As for Censori, she frequently makes headlines for her daring fashion statements, which she usually shows off while out and about with her husband. Their latest outing was no exception, but this time around, Ye matched her energy with a similarly striking outfit. In new photos obtained by TMZ, the high-profile pair is seen standing on an escalator at a mall in the Japanese capital, both rocking all-white attire.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Out And About In Tokyo

(L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Prototypes Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

Ye wore a white hoodie and a matching pair of sweatpants. Censori, on the other hand, stunned in what looked like a snug white bodysuit. They both appeared to be in good spirits, laughing as they made their way through the mall. We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop. If you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below.

Fans are glad to see that the two of them were all smiles, as the same can't be said for another one of their recent outings. Earlier this month, they were spotted having dinner at a restaurant in Tokyo, but they were frowning and looked depressed. It remains unclear exactly why they were down in the dumps at the time. Fortunately, however, it seems as though things have turned around for the better.