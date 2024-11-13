Bianca Censori Sports Tight White Mini-Dress For LA Shopping Spree

Bianca Censori turns heads wherever she goes.

Bianca Censori never fails to capture fans' attention with her daring and oftentimes scandalous fashion statements. This week is certainly no exception, as her recent shopping spree look turned plenty of heads. The Australian model and architect was spotted out and about in Los Angeles yesterday, hitting up a Williams Sonoma store to do some shopping. She did so in a white mini-dress and a pair of sheer lace tights. She tied everything together with some simple white heels.

Censori walked out with an entire cart full of new items. While it's unclear exactly what she bought, it appears as though it was mostly home goods. This makes sense considering her husband Kanye West just bought a new home in Beverly Hills last month. The mansion cost him a whopping $35 million, which was still far less than he paid for his recently sold Malibu property.

Bianca Censori Stuns At Williams Sonoma

(L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Prototypes Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

In September, he sold the Malibu abode to Belwood Investments CEO Bo Belmont for $21 million. Ye took a major loss, as he paid $57 million for it only three years ago. Allegedly, he had plans to convert the mansion into a bomb shelter, which ultimately did not pan out. Shortly after the sale, Belmont criticized Ye for the changes he made to the property, claiming he "single-handedly destroyed this architectural masterpiece."